Brazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 bln in 2022

January 02, 2023 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $62.3 billion trade surplus in 2022, official data showed on Monday, a record in the series started in 1989.

In December, the trade surplus was $4.8 billion, said the Development, Industry, Trade and Services ministry. That exceeded the $3 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.

