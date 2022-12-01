Brazil posts record trade surplus for November boosted by sales to China

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a record trade surplus for November, official data showed on Thursday, driven by booming exports, with emphasis on sales to China.

According to the Economy Ministry, the trade surplus reached $6.7 billion in November, beating a $5 billion surplus expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

This was the strongest result for the month in the series starting in 1989.

They were helped by a 35.6% increase in sales to China, which ensured a 0.2% year-to-date growth in exports to the Asian giant, reversing the 1.8% drop seen in the Jan-Oct period, said Herlon Brandao, undersecretary of intelligence and foreign trade statistics.

According to data from the ministry, total corn exports rose 222.3% in November from the same month last year. Oil sales also posted a strong 124.9% expansion in the period, while sugar exports rose 69.8%.

Year-to-date, the trade balance surplus reached $58 billion, up from $57.4 billion in the same period last year.

