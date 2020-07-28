US Markets

Brazil posts record current account surplus for June, attracts portfolio inflows

Contributors
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Isabel Versiani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil posted a current account surplus in June for the third straight month, data showed on Tuesday, the first time this has happened since 2007, and attracted portfolio inflows for the first time since before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account surplus in June for the third straight month, data showed on Tuesday, the first time this has happened since 2007, and attracted portfolio inflows for the first time since before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The current account surplus last month was $2.2 billion, the central bank said, less than the $3.8 billion economists in a Reuters poll had forecast, but a record for any June since the central bank began compiling data in 1995.

The surplus was partly driven by a widening trade surplus to $6.9 billion as the economic crisis hit imports much harder than exports, and narrowed the overall current account gap over the preceding 12 months to 2.35% of gross domestic product.

That is the narrowest deficit in just over a year, central bank figures showed.

The central bank said it revised the figures for March to an $11 million deficit from a $868 million surplus, meaning Brazil has now recorded a surplus for three consecutive months instead of four.

Brazil reversed months of portfolio outflows, attracting a net $5.5 billion into its equity and debt markets, the first inflow since January. Almost all of that, just over $5 billion, was bond inflows, the central bank said.

That reduced the net portfolio outflow so far this year to $25.9 billion.

A broader measure of portfolio flows, however, showed a slightly smaller $4.3 billion inflow in June. That brought the outflow in the first half of the year to $31.3 billion, a record since the central bank began comparable records in 1995.

Foreign direct investment in June totaled $4.75 billion, the central bank said, more than the $3.58 billion economists in a Reuters poll had predicted.

For July, the central bank said it expects a current account surplus of $500 million, and FDI of $2 billion.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Marcela Ayres and Isabel Versiani; Editing by Alex Richardson and Bernadette Baum)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular