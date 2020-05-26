Brazil posts record current account surplus, but capital outflows persist

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a record current account surplus in April, the central bank said on Tuesday, but foreign direct investment slumped to its lowest in almost four years and investors again pulled cash out of Brazilian markets at a rapid pace as the coronavirus crisis deepened.

Brazil's $3.8 billion surplus, the largest since comparable records began in 1995, was mainly due to steep declines in the service sector and investment income deficits, the central bank said.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a $3 billion surplus. But the services deficit narrowed 63% to $1.2 billion as travel expenditure evaporated, and the investment income deficit shrank 60% to $1.6 billion as profit and dividend payments collapsed.

In the 12 months to April, Brazil's current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product shrank to 2.6%, the narrowest since last September.

The central bank said it expects a current account surplus of $3.1 billion in May.

The capital account, however, deteriorated as foreign direct investment (FDI) collapsed and investors dumped Brazilian stocks and bonds.

FDI fell to just $234 million, far less than the $1.9 billion forecast in a Reuters poll and the smallest inflow since July 2016, central bank figures showed.

That brought FDI so far this year to $18 billion, down 23% from a year earlier. The central bank said it expects $1.5 billion FDI inflows in May, based on $1.3 billion registered up to May 21.

Investors pulled $7.3 billion out of domestic markets, the central bank said, comprised of $4.9 billion in debt securities and $2.4 billion in stocks.

In the first four months of the year net portfolio outflows totaled $31.4 billion, compared with a $10 billion inflow a year earlier. In the 12 months to April, portfolio outflows totaled $49 billion, the central bank said.

