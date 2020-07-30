Brazil posts record 194.7 bln reais central govt primary deficit in June -Treasury

US Markets

Brazil's central government reported a primary budget deficit of 194.7 billion reais ($37.6 billion) in June, the Treasury said on Thursday, a record amount as the coronavirus crisis continued to depress tax revenues and fuel heavy emergency spending.

It was more than the 160 billion reais deficit economists in a Reuters poll had predicted, and took the shortfall excluding interest payments in the first half of the year to 417.2 billion reais, Treasury said, compared with a 29.3 billion reais deficit a year ago.

($1 = 5.18 reais)

