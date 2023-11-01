News & Insights

Brazil posts record $9 billion trade surplus in October as imports decline

November 01, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil achieved another monthly record trade surplus in October, primarily driven by a fall in imports, government data showed on Wednesday.

The country's trade surplus amounted to $9 billion, in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Similar to previous months this year, October's figures marked the highest ever surplus recorded for the month since the data series began in 1989, according to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services.

Imports plummeted by 20.9% to $20.5 billion, with a fall in both volumes and prices. A notable reduction in spending on fuels, fertilizers, and agricultural chemicals contributed to the decline.

Meanwhile, Brazil's exports have been supported by a record agricultural harvest, with volumes compensating for year-on-year price drops in several significant commodities produced by Latin America's largest economy, such as oil and soybeans.

The value of exports slightly decreased by 0.7% to $29.5 billion.

Year-to-date, Brazil's trade surplus has surged to $80.2 billion from $50.8 billion in the same period of 2022, with a mild 0.3% rise in exports far outstripped by a 12.2% drop in imports.

Last month, the ministry revised its annual surplus projection to $93 billion, up from a previous estimate of $84.7 billion.

