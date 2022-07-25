US Markets

Brazil posts narrowest current account deficit for March in 5 years

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.764 billion in March, the lowest shortfall for the period in five years, amid a solid performance in foreign trade, central bank data showed on Monday.

This was the best reading for March since 2017, when the country recorded a current account surplus of $185.5 million.

The performance was backed by an improvement in the trade balance, which showed a surplus of $6.109 billion against a $514 million deficit in March 2021.

The publication of data resumed after the end of a strike by central bank officials, which had suspended the release of central bank indicators for months.

A strong commodity exporter, Brazil benefited from a surge in international prices earlier this year triggered by the Russian-Ukraine war.

In 12 months, the current account deficit reached 1.41% of GDP, the central bank said.

Foreign direct investment in March totaled $7.581 billion, and reached 3.08% of GDP in the 12 months.

According to the central bank, investors made a net redemption of $5.489 billion from Brazilian portfolio markets in March. While there was a net inflow of $1.103 billion in stocks, outflows in bonds totaled $6.592 billion.

