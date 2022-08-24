Brazil posts mid-August deflation on lower transportation prices

Recasts with details, context

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil reported consumer price deflation in the month to mid-August, the country's IBGE statistics agency said on Wednesday, as it benefited from tax cuts on key products while the central bank maintained its aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index fell 0.73% in the period, against a 0.13% rise in the previous month, keeping the downward trend already seen in data for the full month of July, released earlier this month.

It was the lowest rate recorded since mid-month inflation measurements began in November 1991, even though economists polled by Reuters had expected an even deeper drop of 0.81%.

Brazil's monthly deflation came as transportation prices fall further on the back of federal legislation cutting taxes levied on fuel and fresh price cuts by state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA.

In the 12 months to mid-August, inflation hit 9.6%, while market expectations stood at 9.5%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.