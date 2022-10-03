Brazil posts lower than expected trade surplus in September, slashes annual forecast

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a lower-than-expected trade balance surplus in September, prompting forecast cuts for annual performance on the back of slower exports, official data showed on Monday.

The trade balance surplus reached $4 billion in September, below the median forecast of a $4.75 billion surplus in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew by 24.9% from the same month in 2021, totaling $25 billion. Meanwhile, exports increased by 18.8%, to $29 billion, the Economy Ministry reported.

The ministry also slashed its 2022 trade forecast to a $55.4 billion surplus from $81.5 billion seen in July.

If confirmed, the result will fall below the record surplus of $61.4 billion recorded last year.

The outlook for annual exports fell to $330.3 billion from $349.4 billion, while for imports it rose to $274.9 billion from $268 billion.

Despite being a strong exporter of commodities such as soybeans, iron ore, coffee and beef, Brazil has seen imports rise faster this year, mainly impacted by fuel and fertilizers, whose prices rose after the Ukraine war.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

