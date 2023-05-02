Brazil posts lower than expected trade surplus in April

Adds details

BRASILIA, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's trade surplus in April was lower than expected by the market, official data showed on Tuesday, in a month marked by price drops affecting both exports and imports.

The country's trade surplus amounted to $8.2 billion in April against the $8.6 billion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Exports declined by 0.3% from the same month in 2022, to $27.4 billion, affected by double-digit decrease in prices of important Brazilian products such as crude oil, iron ore and beef.

There was also a 33.1% contraction in corn sales, which had been growing in previous months, fueled by China's appetite.

Imports in April fell by 2.6% from a year ago to $19.1 billion, affected by a 9.1% price decline.

In the first four months of the year, Brazil's trade surplus reached $24.1 billion, a 17.9% increase compared with the same period last year.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.