Brazil posts lower than expected trade surplus in April

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

May 02, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's trade surplus in April was lower than expected by the market, official data showed on Tuesday, in a month marked by price drops affecting both exports and imports.

The country's trade surplus amounted to $8.2 billion in April against the $8.6 billion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Exports declined by 0.3% from the same month in 2022, to $27.4 billion, affected by double-digit decrease in prices of important Brazilian products such as crude oil, iron ore and beef.

There was also a 33.1% contraction in corn sales, which had been growing in previous months, fueled by China's appetite.

Imports in April fell by 2.6% from a year ago to $19.1 billion, affected by a 9.1% price decline.

In the first four months of the year, Brazil's trade surplus reached $24.1 billion, a 17.9% increase compared with the same period last year.

