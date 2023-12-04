News & Insights

Brazil posts lower-than-expected current account deficit in October

December 04, 2023 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit continued its downward trend in October, reaching $230 million, central bank data showed on Monday, primarily supported by the strength of the trade balance.

The figure contrasts with the $399 million deficit anticipated by economists polled by Reuters.

Over the past 12 months, the deficit decreased to the equivalent of 1.62% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), down from 1.91% in the previous month and 3.04% of the GDP in October 2022.

This marks the lowest level since February 2018 when the deficit had reached 1.53% of GDP.

In October, the trade balance showed a surplus of $7.4 billion, surging from the $2 billion surplus in the same period last year and playing a crucial role in the overall result of the country's current account.

Meanwhile, the factor payments deficit decreased by $345 million, while the services deficit remained stable from October last year.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) for the month fell short of expectations, reaching $3.3 billion compared to the $4.6 billion projected by economists. Over the 12-month period, FDI dropped to 2.74% of the GDP, down from 3.99% in the same period last year.

