US Markets

Brazil posts larger-than-expected primary surplus in November

Contributor
Bernardo Caram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's public sector posted a primary surplus of 15.0 billion reais ($2.6 billion), the central bank said on Thursday, while the government debt as a share of gross domestic product declined to 57.0% in November from 57.1% in October.

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's public sector posted a primary surplus of 15.0 billion reais ($2.6 billion), the central bank said on Thursday, while the government debt as a share of gross domestic product declined to 57.0% in November from 57.1% in October.

The public sector surplus excluding interest payments was higher than the 4.8 billion reais surplus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. The overall surplus in the 12 months through November reached 12.8 billion reais.

($1 = 5.689 reais)

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular