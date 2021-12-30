Brazil posts larger-than-expected primary surplus in November

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's public sector posted a primary surplus of 15.0 billion reais ($2.6 billion), the central bank said on Thursday, while the government debt as a share of gross domestic product declined to 57.0% in November from 57.1% in October.

The public sector surplus excluding interest payments was higher than the 4.8 billion reais surplus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. The overall surplus in the 12 months through November reached 12.8 billion reais.

($1 = 5.689 reais)

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

