Brazil posts February trade surplus of $3.1 bln, double expectations

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil posted a trade surplus of $3.1 billion in February, official data showed on Monday, double expectations and a sign that the record low exchange rate may finally be starting to support exports.

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $3.1 billion in February, official data showed on Monday, double expectations and a sign that the record low exchange rate may finally be starting to support exports.

February's figure was double the median consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of a $1.5 billion surplus, a result of exports totaling $16.4 billion and imports reaching $13.3 billion.

Trade is expected to be a net drag on Brazil's economy this year. Exports are likely to suffer from a sharp slowdown in global growth, continued weakness in neighboring Argentina and now an anticipated steep fall in demand from China.

China is Brazil's No.1 trading partner, accounting for almost 30% of total exports. But the coronavirus outbreak is expected to depress growth there to its lowest level in three decades.

So far, there has been little evidence that the real's slide to a record low of 4.50 per dollar is boosting overseas demand for Brazilian goods.

