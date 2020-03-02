Brazil posts February trade surplus of $3.1 billion -Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $3.1 billion in February, official data showed on Monday, double the median consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of a $1.5 billion surplus.

Exports totaled $16.4 billion and imports were $13.3 billion, the Economy Ministry said.

($1 = 4.49 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

