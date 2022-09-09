Brazil posts deflation in August as fuel prices fall

Adds more details, context

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer prices decreased 0.36% in August, marking the second consecutive month of deflation as fuel prices dip, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The monthly figure as measured by the benchmark IPCA index was slightly below the market forecast of a 0.39% drop, according to economists polled by Reuters.

In the 12 months through August, prices rose 8.73%, well below the 10.07% seen in the immediately preceding 12 months.

Three of the nine groups surveyed posted a negative reading in August, with the biggest drop coming from the transportation category, which retreated 3.37% in the period as fuel prices fell 10.82%.

Last month, state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA cut refinery gate gasoline prices by 4.9%, making the fuel the greatest negative impact on the IPCA index. [nL1N2ZR14X}

