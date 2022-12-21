Brazil posts current account deficit of $60 mln in November

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $60 million in November, the central bank said on Wednesday, smaller than the $2.1 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Foreign direct investment in the month totaled $8.34 billion, while economists had projected it to reach $7.1 billion.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

