Brazil posts current account deficit of $60 mln in November

December 21, 2022 — 07:37 am EST

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $60 million in November, the central bank said on Wednesday, smaller than the $2.1 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Foreign direct investment in the month totaled $8.34 billion, while economists had projected it to reach $7.1 billion.

