Brazil posts current account deficit of $4.625 bln in October

November 25, 2022 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit was $4.625 billion in October, the central bank said on Friday, slightly smaller than a $4.9 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.

Foreign direct investment in October totaled $5.541 billion, lower than the $6.5 billion projected by economists.

