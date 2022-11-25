Brazil posts current account deficit of $4.625 bln in October

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit was $4.625 billion in October, the central bank said on Friday, slightly smaller than a $4.9 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.

Foreign direct investment in October totaled $5.541 billion, lower than the $6.5 billion projected by economists.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

