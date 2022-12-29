Brazil posts biggest primary deficit for Nov in 6 yrs amid poor regional performance

(Adds details, context)

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian public sector posted its biggest primary deficit for November in six years, central bank data showed on Thursday, driven by negative results from the central government but also by a deterioration of state and municipal finances.

The public sector primary deficit reached 20.1 billion reais ($3.8 billion) for the month, higher than the 13.65 billion reais deficit expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The result reversed a 15 billion reais surplus recorded in the same month last year, representing the worst November performance since 2016 (-39.1 billion reais).

The central government's 16.5 billion reais deficit was affected by higher social security spending as more people began to receive benefits.

Meanwhile, states and municipalities recorded a 3.7 billion reais deficit, the largest for a November since the series started in 1991, with the states' cash dragged by tax reductions on energy and fuels passed by Congress earlier this year to battle inflation.

In turn, state-owned companies posted a 145 million reais surplus, said the central bank.

Despite the general primary deficit, Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product continued to fall. It was 74.5% in November compared with 75.1% in October, as the Treasury increased its liquidity reserve with the help of a prepayment of 46.6 billion reais made by the state-owned development bank BNDES.

