Brazil posts biggest formal job gain for July since 2012

By Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil posted its strongest July job growth for eight years, official figures showed on Friday, snapping four consecutive months of job losses as the country continued to relax the coronavirus-fighting lockdown measures from earlier in the year.

The addition of a net 131,010 formal jobs in July was driven by industry and construction, which together accounted for over 70% of the overall gains, followed by retail and agribusiness.

Services continued to shed jobs, the economy ministry said.

July's figures followed a downwardly-revised 19,579 formal job losses in June, and brings the net loss in the first seven months of the year to 1.1 million.

This will likely be seized upon by the government as a vindication of their crisis-fighting policies and, a clear sign that the economy is firmly on the road to recovery.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and other officials have said recently that Brazil's recovery is on course to be one of the quickest among emerging nations.

On Thursday, economy ministry figures showed that new unemployment insurance claims fell to 216,350 in the first two weeks of August, down more than 20% from the preceding two-week period and from a year ago.

Brazil's unemployment rate rose to a three-year high of 13.3% in the three months to June, but the underlying figures paint a far more precarious picture.

A record number of Brazilians are out of the workforce completely, a record low number as a share of the working population - less than 50% - have a job, and the underemployment rate surged to an all-time high.

And according to data provider IHS Markit, Brazil's dominant services sector continued to shrink and shed jobs into July.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever; editing by Diane Craft and Alistair Bell)

