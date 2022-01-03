Brazil posts 2021 record trade surplus of $61 billion -Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $4 billion in December, official data showed on Monday, bringing the 2021 annual surplus to a record $61 billion.

Exports in December totaled $24.4 billion and imports were $20.4 billion. The Economy Ministry also said it expects a $79.4 billion surplus this year.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.