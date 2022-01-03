US Markets

Brazil posts 2021 record trade surplus of $61 billion -Economy Ministry

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Brazil posted a trade surplus of $4 billion in December, official data showed on Monday, bringing the 2021 annual surplus to a record $61 billion.

Exports in December totaled $24.4 billion and imports were $20.4 billion. The Economy Ministry also said it expects a $79.4 billion surplus this year.

