Brazil posts $5.5 bln October trade surplus as imports fall faster than exports

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil posted a $5.5 billion trade surplus in October, official data showed on Tuesday, as the country's coronavirus-fueled economic crisis continued to depress imports far more than exports, which were again buttressed by a weak exchange rate.

Exports totaled $17.9 billion and imports were $12.4 billion, the economy ministry said, down 8.8% and 27%, respectively, from the same month last year.

The accumulated January-October surplus of $47.7 billion was up almost a quarter from a $38.5 billion surplus in the same period last year, the ministry said.

October's surplus was less the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a $6.1 billion surplus but more than double the $2.5 billion surplus in the same month last year.

In the first 10 months of the year, the total value of Brazil's trade with the rest of the world was $301.1 billion, compared with $339.8 billion in the same period last year, the economy ministry said.

Exports totaling $174.4 billion were down almost 8% from the same period last year, while imports of $126.7 billion were down almost 16%.

Exports to China in the January-October period were up 12.7%, the ministry said, but were down 22% to the rest of Latin America and 29.6% to the United States.

The economy ministry's latest 2020 forecast is for a $55 billion trade surplus, with the recession squeezing imports and a weak currency lifting exports slightly. Last year's surplus was $40.8 billion.

