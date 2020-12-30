Brazil posts $3.5 bln public sector deficit in Nov, but debt-to-GDP falls

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $3.5 billion public sector budget deficit in November as the government maintained spending to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, figures showed on Wednesday, but as a share of the economy the deficit steadied and overall debt fell.

Recent revisions to nominal gross domestic product data by statistics agency IBGE also meant that Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio has been lower than previously thought and has not exceeded 90%, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The public sector deficit in November excluding interest payments swung to a 18.1 billion reais ($3.5 bln) deficit from a 3 billion reais surplus in October, the central bank said.

But as a share of GDP, the primary deficit of 664.6 billion in the 12 months through November was unchanged at 8.9%.

The nominal deficit in November including interest payments shrank to 20.1 billion reais from 30.9 billion reais in October, the central bank said. In the 12 months to November the nominal deficit narrowed to 13.1% of GDP from 13.7% in October.

Brazil's government debt fell to 88.1% of gross domestic product in November from a downwardly revised 88.8% in October, the central bank said. Revisions show that October's level is a new peak, and that debt has not now exceeded 90% of GDP.

Brazil's net debt in November rose to 61.4% of GDP from 60% in October, the highest in 18 years, largely due to the appreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar, the central bank said.

($1 = 5.20 reais)

