Brazil posts $5.8 bln current account deficit in December, FDI net outflows

BRASILIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.8 billion in December, the central bank said on Monday, narrower than the $7.4 billion deficit expected in a Reuters poll.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) for the month totaled net outflows of $389 million, contrasting with a net inflow of $5.85 billion projected by economists in the poll.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

