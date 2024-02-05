News & Insights

Brazil posts $5.8 bln current account deficit in December, FDI net outflows

February 05, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.8 billion in December, the central bank said on Monday, narrower than the $7.4 billion deficit expected in a Reuters poll.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) for the month totaled net outflows of $389 million, contrasting with a net inflow of $5.85 billion projected by economists in the poll.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
