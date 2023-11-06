News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil posts $1.375 bln current account deficit in September

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

November 06, 2023 — 07:28 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds further data, context

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded a current account deficit of $1.375 billion in September, a significant improvement from the previous year, driven by a robust trade surplus.

The figure closely matched the expected deficit of $1.4 billion of economists polled by Reuters. In September 2022, the deficit had reached $6.940 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) in September fell short of expectations at $3.752 billion, below the polled estimate of $4.9 billion.

The Brazilian trade balance surplus surged to $7.212 billion in September, a 3.5-fold increase compared to the same period last year. This was largely attributed to a 23.8% decline in imports, while exports only decreased by 5.2%, according to the central bank.

Over the 12-month period, the current account deficit decreased to $39.832 billion, equivalent to 1.92% of GDP, down from 2.21% in August.

The central bank also noted that portfolio investors registered a net inflow of $1.835 billion into Brazilian markets in September, with net inflows of $2.311 billion into bonds and outflows of $477 million from stocks and investment funds.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan and Bernadette Baum)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.