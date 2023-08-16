Brazil port operators launch international database

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's Association of Private Port Terminals (ATP) launched on Wednesday an international version of a database compiling key indicators of Brazilian private and public port activity.

The platform already existed in Portuguese and will facilitate access to critical information about Brazilian port activities with the world, ATP said.

A leading provider of agricultural and mineral commodities in global markets, Brazil has 301 ports in operation, of which 266 (88.3%) are private and 35 (11.6%) are public, ATP said.

ATP said launch of the English version results from an agreement with the International Association of Ports and Harbors, and is aimed at increasing transparency related to domestic port activities. It is also a tool that researchers globally will be able to explore.

The initiative highlights the growing importance of Brazilian private ports on a global scale.

Private-use terminals built on Amazonian rivers have made Brazilian corn and soy exports more competitive, as these commodities can now be shipped from northern ports.

Private port terminals handle varied types of cargo, including iron ore, aluminum, fertilizers and grains, and command a larger share of overall volumes moved in Brazil compared with public ports.

Brazil's private port terminals accounted for some 65% of all cargo handled in the country's ports last year, which reached 1.2 billion tonnes, ATP said.

ATP's DATaPort compiles data from official sources, including Brazil's Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq), the World Economic Forum and the Brazilian Navy.

"The platform brings together all information about the private and public port sector in a single system, offering a unique differential for those looking for complete and up-to-date information," ATP's head, Murillo Barbosa, said in the statement.

