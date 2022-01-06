Brazil pork exports rise 11% in 2021 to annual record

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork exports rose 11% by volume in 2021 to an annual record, industry group ABPA reported on Thursday, offsetting the impact of higher costs with stronger demand in foreign markets, including top destination China.

Brazil exported 1.13 million tonnes of pork last year, ABPA said, topping a previous record of 1.02 million tonnes in 2020. Revenue from the exports rose 16% to $2.641 billion last year.

In December alone, export volumes rose 7.3% from the same month of 2020 to 89,700, worth $191.5 million.

China accounted for about half of Brazil's exports, as shipments to the Asian nation rose 3.9% to 533.7 million tonnes.

"Asia continues to be the main pork buying region and should remain our main partner in 2022. Russia should again be an important partner for Brazil in the year getting underway," said ABPA President Ricardo Santin.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Brad Haynes)

