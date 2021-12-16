Brazil pork and poultry processors poised to produce and export record volumes in 2021

US Markets

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processors are expected to end the year with record production and exports of both meat types, according to industry-wide projections released on Thursday by ABPA.

The association that represents companies such as JBS SA JBSS3.SA and BRF SA BRFS3.SA projects Brazil's overall poultry production and exports growing by 3.5% and 8% respectively from the previous year. For pork, production and output are seen rising 6% and 10.5% respectively, ABPA data showed.

