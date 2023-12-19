News & Insights

US Markets
ADM

Brazil policy council approves raising biodiesel mix

December 19, 2023 — 11:07 am EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

Adds details

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's energy policy council CNPE on Tuesday set the mandatory biodiesel blend into diesel in the country at 14% starting March 2024 and 15% starting 2025, Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said, raising it from the current 12%.

The measure bolsters the prospects of the Brazilian oilseed crushing industry, which has grappled with idle capacity averaging 50% in recent years, as about 70% of Brazilian biodiesel is produced from processed soybeans.

According to a CNPE resolution passed last March, Brazil would origininally have to blend 13% biodiesel in diesel from April 2024, with the mandatory mix expected to rise to 14% only a year later and 15% in 2026.

A 1% addition in the biodiesel mix corresponds to about 1 billion liters more of consumption, an industry representative said. Actual biodiesel consumption, however, is also a function of diesel’s domestic demand.

In 2023, Brazil's oilseed crusher lobby Abiove, which represents firms like ADM ADM.N, Bunge BG.N, Cargill CARG.UL and Cofco CNCOF.UL, predicts roughly 7 billion liters of biodiesel production in the country.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADM
BG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.