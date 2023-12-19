Brazil policy council approves raising biodiesel mix

Adds details

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's energy policy council CNPE on Tuesday set the mandatory biodiesel blend into diesel in the country at 14% starting March 2024 and 15% starting 2025, Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said, raising it from the current 12%.

The measure bolsters the prospects of the Brazilian oilseed crushing industry, which has grappled with idle capacity averaging 50% in recent years, as about 70% of Brazilian biodiesel is produced from processed soybeans.

According to a CNPE resolution passed last March, Brazil would origininally have to blend 13% biodiesel in diesel from April 2024, with the mandatory mix expected to rise to 14% only a year later and 15% in 2026.

A 1% addition in the biodiesel mix corresponds to about 1 billion liters more of consumption, an industry representative said. Actual biodiesel consumption, however, is also a function of diesel’s domestic demand.

In 2023, Brazil's oilseed crusher lobby Abiove, which represents firms like ADM ADM.N, Bunge BG.N, Cargill CARG.UL and Cofco CNCOF.UL, predicts roughly 7 billion liters of biodiesel production in the country.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

