US Markets

Brazil police search Rio de Janeiro governor's residences in corruption probe

Contributors
Rodrigo Viga Reuters
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil police on Tuesday carried out search and seizure warrants at residences of Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel as part of a corruption probe, according to two sources and a statement.

Adds details

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil police on Tuesday carried out search and seizure warrants at residences of Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel as part of a corruption probe, according to two sources and a statement.

The Brazilian federal police said they were investigating corruption involving the use of public money destined to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro state, without mentioning who the targets are.

Reuters was unable to reach the governor for immediate comment.

Police are serving 12 search and seizure warrants, the police statement said.

The sources said the probe is looking into alleged irregularities related to hospitals set up to treat patients with the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

The police raided the Palácio Laranjeiras, the governor's official residence, and his personal home in the neighborhood of Grajaú.

The search and seizure warrants were issued by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Brazil's second highest court.

No arrest warrants have been issued, according to a federal police source.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga and Ricardo Brito; writing by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely and Steve Orlofsky)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular