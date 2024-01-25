Brazil police launch raids over illegal spying during Bolsonaro years

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police launched an operation on Thursday to investigate the alleged illegal monitoring of citizens by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN) during the administration of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to a statement, seven federal police officers were being investigated and have been dismissed from their duties.

A total of 21 search and seizure measures were being carried out, as well as other measures including arrests, in various locations including capital Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.

A lower house source told Reuters that one of the targets was Congressman Alexandre Ramagem, a federal police officer who served as ABIN director during the Bolsonaro administration. TV channel GloboNews first reported this information.

Ramagem, who has become one of Bolsonaro's biggest allies, is the name chosen by the former president to run for mayor of Rio de Janeiro in this year's elections.

According to the source, Ramagem's office was searched. Reuters reached out to the congressman, but did not receive an immediate response. A Bolsonaro representative also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The raids were carried out with the authorization of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and follow the "Last Mile" operation launched in October, in which the federal police investigated Abin's illegal use of software to spy on public authorities and regular citizens.

