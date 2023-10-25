Brazil police launch fresh raids over Jan. 8 riots, Bolsonaro ally searched

Adds information on Bolsonaro ex-wife's relative in paragraphs 1 and 3, context in paragraph 4

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police said on Wednesday they were carrying out fresh raids and arrests as part of an investigation into the Jan. 8 riots in Brasilia, including on a relative of former president Jair Bolsonaro's ex-wife.

Police, according to a statement, served five arrest warrants and 13 search-and-seizure warrants ordered by the Supreme Court in three states and the Federal District, where Brasilia is located.

Police did not reveal the names of those being investigated, but a source with knowledge of the operation told Reuters that Leo Indio, Bolsonaro's ex-wife's nephew who is close to the former president and his children, was one of the targets of the search and seizure warrant.

Indio did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The raids are ongoing efforts to identify people who participated in, funded or fostered the riots, in which a crowd invaded and ransacked the Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Jan. 8, 2023.

