Brazil police investigating suspected bomb threat in Brasilia

December 27, 2022 — 03:10 pm EST

Written by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Police in Brazil's capital, Brasilia, are investigating a suspected bomb threat in the city's hotel section, close to where President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is staying before his Jan. 1 inauguration, the federal district's security department said on Tuesday.

A Reuters witness said sirens and helicopters could be heard from the hotel where Lula is staying. Brasilia has been tense for weeks after the country's most fraught election in a generation.

