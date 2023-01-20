US Markets

Brazil police carry out raids related to Jan. 8 Brasilia riots

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 20, 2023 — 05:57 am EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police on Friday carried out raids against people allegedly involved in the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings by supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a statement showed.

Police said the operation was aimed at "identifying people who participated in, funded or fostered" the riots, and included eight preventive arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants in five states and in Brasilia.

They did not disclose the names those who were targeted by the operation, but said they were being investigated for the crimes of "violent abolition of the rule of law, coup d'état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement, destruction and deterioration of specially protected property."

On Jan. 8, thousands of backers of Bolsonaro invaded and ransacked the Congress building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in the worst attack on state institutions since Brazil's return to democracy in the 1980s.

The latest warrants were ordered by the Supreme Court, police said, noting investigations would remain in place and the newly launched operation would become permanent.

Federal police added they would provide regular updates on the number of court warrants issued and people arrested.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.