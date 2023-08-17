Brazil police carry out more raids as part of Jan. 8 riots probe

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police said on Thursday they were carrying out fresh raids and arrests as part of an investigation into the Jan. 8 riots in Brasilia, in which supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings.

Police, according to a statement, were serving 10 arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants in five states and the federal district, where Brasilia is located.

The raids represent the fourteenth phase of an operation launched in mid-January to identify people who participated in, funded or fostered the riots, in which a crowd invaded and ransacked the Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

