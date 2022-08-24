Brazil poised to reap record 150.36 mln soy crop in 2022/2023 -Conab

Adds details focusing on soy

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab on Wednesday predicted that local farmers will harvest a bumper grain crop of 308 million tonnes in the 2022/2023 cycle, which will begin next month, boosted by a record soybean crop.

Brazil is expected to reap a record soybean crop of 150.36 million tonnes as well as a large total corn crop of 125.5 million tonnes, Conab said in a statement presenting its first forecasts for the new season.

The record soybean production forecast reflects a 3.54% expected growth in area planted with the oilseed, which will reach 42.4 million hectares (104.772 million acres), and better soy yields.

Conab expects soy yields to recover in relation to last year, when a drought in the southern states as well as in Mato Grosso do Sul state spoiled part of the crop.

Conab estimates that the greater soybean availability will lead Brazil to export an estimated 92 million tonnes.

If confirmed, this would represent an increase of 22.2% compared to soy exports during the 2021/2022 harvest, and record exports for the crop, Conab said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Porter)

