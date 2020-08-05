Brazil PMIs show economic activity falls in July for 5th month, services drag

Repeats with no change to text

BRASILIA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil contracted in July for a fifth month, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed on Wednesday, a result of the dominant services sector still struggling under the weight of the COVID-19 crisis.

The emerging divergence between services and manufacturing widened, as services activity shrank for a fifth straight month and manufacturing expanded at its fastest pace on record.

IHS Markit's Brazil services purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 42.5 in July from 35.9 in June, and the composite PMI encompassing manufacturing rose to 47.3 from 40.5.

Although both headline indexes rose on the month, they still signaled declines in activity: a reading above 50.0 marks expansion, while a reading below signifies contraction.

Paul Smith, economics director at data provider IHS Markit, said continued social distancing and reluctance amongst households to spend was behind the "disappointing" service sector performance.

"Moreover, expenses are rising markedly and with firms having to engage in discounting to support sales, profitability is under pressure," Smith said.

"Services firms were again subsequently required to make further cuts to their staffing levels – despite indicating rising expectations of a recovery of activity in the coming 12 months," he added.

Brazil's economy is expected to shrink by a record 5.7% this year, according to the latest weekly survey of economists by the central bank.

The services employment index was 40.0 in July, up from the record low 34.9 in June, IHS Markit said. This showed that firms shed jobs at a significant pace for the fifth month in a row.

The new business index rose, and the outstanding business and new export business indexes both fell. All remained below 50.0.

On the upside, the services business expectations index rose to 64.7 from 57.0.

