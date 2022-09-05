Brazil plants 9% of 2022/2023 first corn area - AgRural

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers in center-south states have sown 9% of their 2022/2023 first corn area, compared with 10.1% at the same time last season, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

In addition to Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina states, which had been planting first corn since mid-August, now Parana growers also have deployed sowing machines on the fields, AgRural said.

Barring some frosts in Rio Grande do Sul last month, in general weather conditions have been favorable for sowing and for the initial stages of crop development in the three southern states.

AgRural forecasts Brazilian farmers will produce 28.2 million tonnes of first corn this season, up from 24.8 million tonnes in the last, when drought slashed yields and production in some areas.

At the same time as the new corn is being planted, Brazilian farmers are nearly done harvesting their second corn, also known as winter corn, according to the consultancy.

More than 98% of Brazil's 2021/2022 second corn has been reaped, AgRural said.

Second corn represents about 70-75% of total Brazilian production in a given year. With second corn, Brazil competes with suppliers like the United States in global export markets.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.