Brazil plans fuel subsidies after Petrobras warns of shortages -sources

BRASILIA, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is planning a subsidy programme to prevent fuel price increases linked to surging global oil prices, two government sources said, indicating the Economy Ministry has lost its battle to avoid using state funds to absorb the costs.

The programme was decided after a meeting on Tuesday between top ministers to discuss Petrobras' retail fuel pricing policy, the people said.

Global crude prices have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation", lifting fuel costs and adding to double-digit inflation pressure in Latin America's largest economy ahead of the presidential election in October.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the state-run oil company warned there would be a risk of shortages if it did not continue to adjust its wholesale prices in line with international prices.

One proposal being looked at involves the use of 27 billion reais ($5.34 billion) in subsidies, one of the people said.

Petrobras PETR4.SA is responsible for more than 80% of the nation's refining capacity. But Brazil depends on crude oil imports that will become much more expensive, threatening the economy of a country that fundamentally depends on road transport.

President Jair Bolsonaro had called on Monday for the end of a fuel pricing policy by Petrobras which is based on parity with global prices.

But the sources said the company warned about possible shortages at a meeting on Tuesday, when its Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna met with Brazil's central bank chief, the ministers of energy and economy and the presidential chief of staff to discuss ways to contain fuel price hikes.

Petrobras did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Economy Ministry was against using Treasury resources to finance subsidies, or the creation of a stabilisation fund for fuel prices. It argued that such measures would be too expensive and could undermine confidence in Brazil's commitment to fiscal discipline, with repercussions on the exchange rate that, in turn, would spur inflation.

According to the sources, the Economy Ministry backed a bill that changes how the state tax is calculated for fuel. This proposal also expands cooking gas subsidies for low-income families, a move the ministry was now accepting.

One of the sources said the government would encourage the Senate to vote on the tax bill before it decides on the size of the fuel subsidies program.

