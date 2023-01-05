Brazil planning minister hints at 'austere, but conciliatory' public spending

BRASILIA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's planning minister said on Thursday that she will take an austere but conciliatory stance on taking care of public spending, stressing that "the blanket was short" and the government had no room for mistakes.

In her inauguration speech, Simone Tebet acknowledged having disagreements with leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the economic agenda, but said that her nomination for the role indicates his democratic character.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

