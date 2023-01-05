US Markets

Brazil planning minister hints at 'austere, but conciliatory' public spending

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 05, 2023 — 09:09 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's planning minister said on Thursday that she will take an austere but conciliatory stance on taking care of public spending, stressing that "the blanket was short" and the government had no room for mistakes.

In her inauguration speech, Simone Tebet acknowledged having disagreements with leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the economic agenda, but said that her nomination for the role indicates his democratic character.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.