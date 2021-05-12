Brazil planemaker Embraer sells 17 E175 jets to Air Alaska, SkyWest

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday it had received a firm order for nine E175 jets from Alaska Air Group ALK.N and subsidiary Horizon Air, which exercised a previously agreed purchase option.

In a separate filing, Embraer said it had also sold eight new E175 jets to SkyWest Inc SKYW.O, which will operate them for Alaska Airlines.

