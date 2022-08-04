Brazil planemaker Embraer posts Q2 net profit, reaffirms 2022 forecast

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA on Thursday posted a second-quarter adjusted net profit of 199.8 million reais ($37.82 million), slightly down from a 212.8 million-real net profit seen in the same period last year.

The company also reaffirmed all aspects of its financial and delivery outlooks for 2022, according to a securities filing.

($1 = 5.2835 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

