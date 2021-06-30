Brazil Petrobras says it made 2.25 bln reais pre-payment to Petros

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Wednesday it had made a 2.25 billion reais ($452.71 million) payment to the Petrobras Foundation of Social Security (Petros) to cover benefits.

"The prepayment is in line with the company's liability management process, reducing interest expenses, in addition to contributing to improve liquidity," it said.

($1 = 4.9701 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Adler)

