Brazil pet retailer Petz to acquire Petix in $13 mln deal -report

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian pet retailer Petz PETZ3.SA is set to acquire dog potty pads manufacturer Petix in a 70 million reais ($12.85 million) stock and cash deal, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Wednesday.

Petz did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.4470 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Louise Heavens)

