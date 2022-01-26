US Markets

Brazil pet retailer Petz to acquire Petix in $13 mln deal -report

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian pet retailer Petz is set to acquire dog potty pads manufacturer Petix in a 70 million reais ($12.85 million) stock and cash deal, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Wednesday.

Petz did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.4470 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

