Brazil pension fund Previ to buy shares in BRF's follow-on -report

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian pension fund Previ, which manages the pensions of employees at state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil, will take part in a follow-on share offering recently approved by food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA, O Globo newspaper reported on Monday.

Previ currently holds a 6.13% stake in BRF, according to the company's website. O Globo said that among BRF's major shareholders, only Petrobras' pension fund Petros will not buy shares during the follow-on, which is expected to raise up to 8 billion reais ($1.49 billion).

($1 = 5.3582 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

