US Markets

Brazil pension fund Previ to buy shares in BRF's follow-on -report

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Brazilian pension fund Previ, which manages the pensions of employees at state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil, will take part in a follow-on share offering recently approved by food processor BRF SA, O Globo newspaper reported on Monday.

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian pension fund Previ, which manages the pensions of employees at state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil, will take part in a follow-on share offering recently approved by food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA, O Globo newspaper reported on Monday.

Previ currently holds a 6.13% stake in BRF, according to the company's website. O Globo said that among BRF's major shareholders, only Petrobras' pension fund Petros will not buy shares during the follow-on, which is expected to raise up to 8 billion reais ($1.49 billion).

($1 = 5.3582 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular