Brazil paper firm Irani raises $79 mln in share offering, filing says

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Irani Papel e Embalagem RANI3.SA said on Thursday it had issued 90 million new shares at a price of 4.50 reais each, raising funds for the Brazilian paper manufacturer's expansion plans.

The company' securities filing confirmed a Reuters report on Wednesday, which cited two sources saying Irani raised 405 million reais ($79.12 million) in a share offering.

Irani said a secondary share offer would not be carried out by existing shareholders, as there was no demand for the additional allotment in the primary offer.

Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse and XP brokerage managed the offering. The operation is considered a re-IPO, as Irani's current liquidity is very low.

Shares in Irani closed on Wednesday at 5.80 reais.

New shares will begin trading on July 24, according to the filing.

($1 = 5.1191 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Edmund Blair)

