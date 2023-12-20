Brazil overtakes U.S. as China's top corn supplier, extends soy lead

By Mei Mei Chu

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil overtook the United States in November to become China's biggest corn supplier this year while also shipping the most soybeans during a quarter traditionally dominated by U.S. imports, data showed on Wednesday.

Brazil's pole position comes just a year after China approved corn exports from the South American nation to diversify its suppliers and reduce its dependence on the United States and Ukraine.

Brazil supplied 3.22 million metric of corn tons out of the record high total of 3.59 million tons that arrived in China in November, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. Analysts said they expected Brazil to continue to dominate China's corn supplies.

"This will be the norm going forward, Brazil's agriculture production has more competitive advantages," said Ma Wenfeng, senior analyst at Beijing-based agriculture consultancy Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultancy.

A bumper harvest and logistical breakthroughs such as the consolidation of northern export routes are boosting the competitiveness of the South American grains powerhouse.

China's total corn imports so far this year came to 22.18 million tons, with 40% shipped from Brazil, while the U.S. accounted for 29%.

SOYBEAN IMPORTS

China's soybean imports from Brazil also surged 108% in November from the same month a year earlier to 5.29 million tons, customs data showed. CNC-SOY-IMP

In previous years, freshly harvested U.S. soybeans made up the bulk of China's imports during the fourth quarter but buyers have been snapping up discounted Brazilian beans this year following a record crop in the world's largest grower.

Shipments from the U.S., China's second-largest supplier, were also slowed down by drought in the Panama Canal and the Mississippi River.

November arrivals from the U.S. shrank by 30% to 2.3 million tons from 3.29 million tons a year earlier.

China's total soybean imports in November were 7.92 million tons.

For the first 11 months of 2023, total soybean shipments from Brazil into China were 64.97 million tons, up 25% compared with the same period last year.

Total U.S. imports so far this year are down 8% at 20.36 million tons, the data also showed.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Miral Fahmy)

