US Markets
AAPL

Brazil orders Apple to suspend iPhone sales without charger

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Brazil's government on Tuesday ordered Apple Inc to stop selling iPhones without a battery charger in the country, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers.

Adds Apple's response

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Tuesday ordered Apple Inc AAPL.O to stop selling iPhones without a battery charger in the country, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers.

The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a power charger.

In the order, published in the country's official gazette, the ministry argued that the iPhone was lacking a essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers".

The authorities rejected Apple's argument that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions saying that there is no evidence of environmental protection from selling the smartphone without a charger.

The order comes a day before Apple Inc is expected to announce its new iPhone model.

Apple declined to comment on the matter.

($1 = 5.1548 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan and Louise Heavens)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular