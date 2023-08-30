Brazil orange juice stocks hit all-time low as prices hover near record highs

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian orange juice stocks have reached their lowest on record after the world's largest exporter of the commodity faced a drop in yields in the 2022/23 season, industry group CitrusBR said on Wednesday.

The data comes as the group projects further supply hurdles in the near future, and as prices of orange juice in the U.S. OJc1 hover near record highs - now topping $3.30 per pound - also driven by falling output in Florida.

According to CitrusBR, on June 30, the last day of the 2022/23 season, Brazil's orange juice stocks were estimated at 84,745 metric tons, down 40.7% from a year earlier.

That was the lowest in a data series that began in 2012 and the first time stocks had dropped below 100,000 tons, CitrusBR said, despite a 15% increase in production to 945,529 tons in the season.

Brazil's orange juice stocks have dropped steadily since 2020, as agricultural cycles in the country suffer the impacts of adverse weather and diseases such as greening.

And the future, according to CitrusBR, does not seem any brighter. The group noted initial estimates made by fellow industry group Fundecitrus for the 2023/24 season point to a 1.6% drop in orange production in the country on a yearly basis.

"Taking into account the first estimates for 2023/24, we can foresee supply difficulties throughout the season," CitrusBR said.

"And given that scenario, it is still not feasible for us to assess supply and demand conditions for the coming months and forecast orange juice stock levels (at the end of the 2023/24 season)," it added.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by David Holmes)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.