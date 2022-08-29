Brazil orange juice production seen rising 25% -industry group

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Orange juice production in Brazil, the largest global producer and exporter, is expected to rise 25% in the 2022/23 season, while ending stocks will likely remain at relatively low levels amid strong demand, exporters association CitrusBR said on Monday.

According to CitrusBR's executive director, Ibiapaba Netto, total production of orange juice in the citrus belt of Sao Paulo and Triangulo Mineiro is projected at around 1.028 million tonnes, compared with about 821,000 in the previous season.

