Brazil orange juice exports up 5.3% in 2021/22 despite supply chain hurdles

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's orange juice exports rose 5.33% in 2021/22 boosted by larger shipments to China and a slight increase in exports to the United States, industry group CitrusBR said on Tuesday.

According to the group, exports in the season ended in June totaled 1.07 million tonnes, overcoming supply bottlenecks after adverse climate conditions affected orange production in the South American country last year.

"This was one of the most difficult crops in recent years, with a small orange supply combined with issues arising from drought and frost," Ibiapaba Netto, the head of CitrusBR, said in a statement.

Revenue with orange juice exports in 2021/22 reached $1.62 billion, up 6.95% from the previous year, CitrusBR said.

Europe took in 63.6% of Brazil's exports last season, maintaining its position as Brazil's largest customer even as total shipped volumes fell by 5.6%. Data also considered the United Kingdom, according to CitrusBR.

China came in as the second-largest importer, buying 33.6% more than in 2020/21, ahead of the U.S. which increased its purchases by 1.2%.

